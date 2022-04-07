Burley soccer players sign with collegiate programs

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Burley High School is celebrating the signings of two of its soccer players.

Maria Amabel Avila signed with Navarro College in Texas, while Joel Rojas is taking his talents to Treasure Valley Community College in Oregon.

Avila spent just one year at Burley, after beginning her high school career at Century. But in just one season, she left her mark on the Great Basin Conference, earning first team all-conference honors.

Avila joins a Bulldogs team that’s coming off its 10th national tournament appearance.

“The coaches are all very wonderful people, they have very strong personalities and they attract amazing players like that too,” Avila explained.

Meanwhile Rojas gets to stay close to his family while playing collegiate soccer. He’s ready to reach his potential at Treasure Valley.

“I will work my way up to a Division I, Division II school in the future,” Rojas explained.

Rojas hopes to turn around the Chukars program when he arrives this summer.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.