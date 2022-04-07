Advertisement

Cassia Soil & Water Conservation Districts to award college scholarships

The scholarship will be for the Fall semester
Applications must be submitted by May 26
Applications must be submitted by May 26(Arizona's Family)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 11:03 AM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THE MINI-CASSIA REGION, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The East and West Cassia Soil & Water Conservation Districts will be awarding $500 college scholarships to students who will be majoring in an Ag related field.

The districts will give priority to residents of Cassia County, and any recipient cannot receive the scholarship more than once.

The scholarship will be for the Fall semester.

Completed applications must be either emailed to ewcswcd@gmail.com, mailed to East Cassia or West Cassia SWCD at 1361 East 16th Street, Burley, ID 83318, or hand-delivered to the Cassia County Courthouse room 201 by May 26.

For an application, click here or send the application by email by calling their office at 208-572-3375.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police closed off the parking lot to the skate park at Twin Falls' Harmon Park.
UPDATED: One hospitalized following Twin Falls shooting
Idaho State Police is investigating the incident
UPDATED: ISP investigating after shots fired at officers
Police Lights
ISP identifies eight vehicles involved in Wednesday’s shooting
The work will begin April 6 and run through April 9
Road work will force closures in Twin Falls
A 20-year-old was killed when a loose mattress flew off a pickup truck and caused a deadly...
20-year-old driver killed after loose mattress falls off pickup truck, hits her car

Latest News

Veterans across the Magic Valley came to Buhl to celebrate the life of their brethren
WWII vets finally buried after decades in coroner’s office
Abortion law
Idaho Supreme Court temporarily blocks state’s abortion law
The main road into Rupert will finally be getting repaired
Main Rupert road to be repaired after numerous resident complaints
A speaker addresses the crowd at the event in Hailey on Friday
Conference aims to improve relations between law enforcement and the Hispanic community
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare says the death cap mushroom was found in Boise for...
Highly poisonous death cap mushroom identified in Boise