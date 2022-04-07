Cassia Soil & Water Conservation Districts to award college scholarships

THE MINI-CASSIA REGION, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The East and West Cassia Soil & Water Conservation Districts will be awarding $500 college scholarships to students who will be majoring in an Ag related field.

The districts will give priority to residents of Cassia County, and any recipient cannot receive the scholarship more than once.

The scholarship will be for the Fall semester.

Completed applications must be either emailed to ewcswcd@gmail.com, mailed to East Cassia or West Cassia SWCD at 1361 East 16th Street, Burley, ID 83318, or hand-delivered to the Cassia County Courthouse room 201 by May 26.

For an application, click here or send the application by email by calling their office at 208-572-3375.

