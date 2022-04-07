Competitive dancer with Type 1 diabetes is an inspiration to others

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The cloggers at Ground Control Studio are practicing for their competition this weekend in Utah. One of those dancers is Saylor Dixon. The 6th grade student from Filer was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes last August, an autoimmune disease that is neither preventable nor curable.

She must measure all of her food and count carbs to ensure she’s receiving the right amount of insulin. Saylor’s mother tells us her daughter has to plan her food and insulin doses around practice and competitions.

And yet, despite these obstacles, studio owner, Hailey Hillstead doesn’t see Saylor’s determination waiver.

“Not only does she come twice for class, she also comes once a week for private lessons,” Hillstead said.

An active lifestyle is beneficial to overall health, but sports and activities can be challenging to those with Type I.

Jill Dixon, Saylor’s mother told us, “too much active insulin in her blood stream when she exercises will cause her blood sugar to drop to a dangerous level.”

Therefore, Saylor has to stay conscientious of her blood sugar while dancing and make sure she has a rapid acting sugar source available.

So, her lifesaving measures of a glucose monitor and an insulin pump become part of the ensemble.

“You’ll see it with certain costumes, it will be exposed, but you can’t tell,” she added.

Saylor shares this disease with her older brother, Carter and to lighten the mood, they get competitive.

Saylor told us, “sometimes one will have a really good blood sugar and I’ll say, Hey Carter, what’s your blood sugar? He’ll say his, then I’ll say sucker, mine is better.”

For Saylor, monitoring her diabetes is part of her daily regimen.

“She does what she needs to do, everyone keeps doing what they’re doing, it’s great,” Hillstead exclaimed.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.