High school round-up

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Here are results for Wednesday, April 6.

BASEBALL

Minico 13, Canyon Ridge 6: Brody Jasso led Minico with two hits and four RBIs. Traver Miller added three hits. Zairic Salazar went six innings, striking out four.

Filer 20, Buhl 2 (5): Wyatt Phillips led the Wildcats with three hits and just as many RBIs. Chase Rose also added that many RBIs. Jaimen Swainston chipped in three hits and two RBIs. Rose pitched a complete game, striking out six. Jayme Ramos led the Indians with two hits.

SOFTBALL

Wood River 11, Twin Falls 1: The Wolverines won on a walk-off winner in the bottom of the seventh. Freshman Makinzie Nelson earned the victory for Wood River. Nelson went 4-5 with 3 doubles and 4 RBI’s. Grendal Sprong was 4-4 with 2 doubles and 3 RBI’s. The Bruins had a season high 11 errors in the game and couldn’t hold onto their 1 run lead late in the seventh. Molly Hodge started in the circle going 2 innings allowing 5 runs on six hits with 3 strikeouts and 1 walk. Sydney McMurdie took the loss coming in relief allowing 6 hits and 6 runs while striking out four. Molly Hodge had a home run, going 3-4 on the day. Aubrey Fuchs and Reagan Rex each had multiple hits while Mackenzie Hudson had 2 RBI on 1 hit.

Kimberly 8, Buhl 1

TENNIS

Twin Falls 11, Canyon Ridge 1

Singles:

No. 1 - Noah Cox, TWIN FALLS SENIOR HIGH def. Diosh Uraun, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0 , 6-0

No. 2 - Brett McQueen, TWIN FALLS SENIOR HIGH def. Jack Jensen, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1 , 6-0

No. 3 - Andrei Romanchenko, TWIN FALLS SENIOR HIGH def. Carter Powell, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL, 7-5 , 5-7

No. 1 - Mazie Walter, TWIN FALLS SENIOR HIGH def. Tayla Stevens, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0 , 6-0

No. 2 - Libby Traveller, TWIN FALLS SENIOR HIGH def. Matti-Skye Macallister, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0 , 6-0

No. 3 - Lea Lambert, TWIN FALLS SENIOR HIGH def. Tateeahna Perales, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1 , 6-1

Doubles:

No. 1 - Alexander Coates, TWIN FALLS SENIOR HIGH - Colton Ward, TWIN FALLS SENIOR HIGH def. Tanner Stevens, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL - Jackson Greene, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0 , 6-1

No. 2 - Jackson Parker, TWIN FALLS SENIOR HIGH - Richard Steinacker, TWIN FALLS SENIOR HIGH def. Braden Martin, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL - Swayam Lotake, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL, 6-3 , 6-3

No. 1 - Kenadee Egbert, TWIN FALLS SENIOR HIGH - Shelby Traveller, TWIN FALLS SENIOR HIGH def. Frances Roberts, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL - Madeleine Roberts, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL, 6-2 , 2-6 , 6-3

No. 2 - Camryn Humble, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL - Phoebe Bates, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL def. Hannah Tolley, TWIN FALLS SENIOR HIGH - Hannah Hurd, TWIN FALLS SENIOR HIGH, 6-4 , 6-2

No. 2 - Ella Hollenstein, TWIN FALLS SENIOR HIGH - Austin Welch, TWIN FALLS SENIOR HIGH def. Miguel Ayala, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL - Emma Pierson, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1 , 6-2

No. 1 - Emma Cox, TWIN FALLS SENIOR HIGH - Mason Ward, TWIN FALLS SENIOR HIGH def. Asher Alexander, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL - Megan Peacock, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL, 6-4 , 2-6 , 7-5

