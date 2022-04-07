Advertisement

Idaho Senator Mike Crapo votes against Brown-Jackson nomination

Three GOP Senators have already indicated they would vote in favor of Brown-Jackson, all but assuring her nomination
Crapo is one of many GOP Senators who have said they will not vote to confirm Brown-Jackson
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 10:44 AM MDT
WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Senator Mike Crapo announced on Thursday his intention to vote against the confirmation of Ketanji Brown-Jackson to the Supreme Court.

In a statement released to KMVT, Crapo said of Brown-Jackson:

“I valued the opportunity to meet with Judge Jackson to discuss her judicial philosophy.

“After reviewing her record and taking careful consideration of the Senate Judiciary Committee hearings, I have concluded I cannot vote to confirm her to a lifetime appointment on the United States Supreme Court. I have serious reservations about her judicial philosophy and willingness to interpret the law as written.

“I have long said Justices nominated for a lifetime appointment should rule based on law and the original intent of the U.S. Constitution, not legislate from the bench. Judge Jackson has failed to demonstrate a commitment to this constraint.

“As with previous considerations of nominees to the Supreme Court, I take my responsibility of confirming Supreme Court justices very seriously, and took every opportunity to learn more about Judge Jackson. Her record simply does not reflect she would rule based on law and not legislate from the bench.”

Three GOP Senators voted in confirmation of Brown-Jackson.

