ISP identifies eight vehicles involved in Wednesday’s shooting

Two non-threatening injuries were connected to the incident
Police Lights
Police Lights(CBS46)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 12:56 PM MDT
JEROME COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police are now identifying eight vehicles they believe to have been hit and damaged by gunshots.

Those cars include six personal vehicles and two law enforcement vehicles. Detectives with ISP say there may be other reports connected to the incident that remain under investigation, although they did not clarify what that was.

Two non-threatening injuries were connected to the incident. Both individuals suffered gunshot wounds and were released from the hospital after having been treated.

The Jerome, Gooding, Cassia, and Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Offices as well as the Jerome and Kimberly Police were involved.

