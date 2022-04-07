ISP identifies eight vehicles involved in Wednesday’s shooting

JEROME COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police are now identifying eight vehicles they believe to have been hit and damaged by gunshots.

Those cars include six personal vehicles and two law enforcement vehicles. Detectives with ISP say there may be other reports connected to the incident that remain under investigation, although they did not clarify what that was.

Two non-threatening injuries were connected to the incident. Both individuals suffered gunshot wounds and were released from the hospital after having been treated.

The Jerome, Gooding, Cassia, and Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Offices as well as the Jerome and Kimberly Police were involved.

