Kimberly hires familiar face for athletic director position

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Kimberly High School will feature a new athletic director this fall, following the retirement of Kirby Bright.

Zach Dong is coming from Pendleton High School in Pendleton, Oregon, where he has spent the past four years as a teacher and head boys basketball coach. He led the Buckaroos to a pair of 5A state playoff appearances and one trip to the state tournament.

But Dong began his career 14 years ago for the Filer School District as a physical education teacher. He coached basketball and football for the Wildcats.

We asked Dong his opinion of the outgoing athletic director. He had nothing but positive things to say about Bright.

“The one thing I was worried about coming into the job and coming into the interview, is he leaves some big shoes to fill, he’s great for the Kimberly community, Kimberly athletics,” Dong said. “He’s the definition of Kimberly Bulldogs. I hope I can be as half as good as he was.’

While he’s not looking to make major changes, there are some things that he has on his mind when he begins his role later this year.

“The one thing that I know I have valued as a coach was a formal evaluation process from the AD,” Dong explained. “I will do that, make sure that is instilled in the program from the get-go when I start, so.”

Dong is married with four children and excited to move into a district that meets their needs.

