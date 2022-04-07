State Superintendent candidates gather for Twin Falls forum

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — All four candidates for State Superintendent gathered in Twin Falls on Thursday for a candidate forum.

The forum took place at the Turf Club from noon until 2:00 p.m., and features questions ranging from local district control to what each candidate’s plans were they elected to office.

One attendee to the meeting says he wants to see a candidate who will “get us back to the due process of education.”

“What I’m hoping for today is to be more familiar and more acquainted with each candidate that is running for this great position,” said Ray Sabala. “Superintendent of Schools to me is vitally important, and I think today especially, moving forward, not behind, moving forward with our kids.”

The event featured three Republicans, incumbent Sherri Ybarra, Debbie Critchfield, and Branden Durst as well as one Democrat Terry Gilbert.

