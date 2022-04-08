Advertisement

Fit and Well Idaho: Volunteers return to St. Luke’s

Because of COVID-19, St. Luke’s hasn’t been welcoming volunteers into the hospital
(KMVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 2:24 PM MDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For the first time in more than two years, St. Luke’s of the Magic Valley is going to be welcoming volunteers back into the hospital, and that is the topic of this week’s Fit and well Idaho report.

Volunteers at the hospital provide a friendly, welcoming face to the staff and the patients at the hospital.

Because of COVID-19, St. Luke’s hasn’t been welcoming volunteers into the hospital, but now they are going to allow them back in again.

They are looking for caring, kind, people who are interested in volunteering at the hospital. The manager tells KMVT the benefits of being a volunteer.

“I think some of them are maybe a little isolated and they come in and they are surrounded by people,” said Kim Patterson with volunteer services. “I think it also creates gratitude for all of us because folks come in here and, unless its a new baby, they really don’t want to be here so there’s that gratitude component too.”

If you are interested in being a volunteer for St. Luke’s Magic Valley and Jerome, click here.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police closed off the parking lot to the skate park at Twin Falls' Harmon Park.
UPDATED: One hospitalized following Twin Falls shooting
Idaho State Police is investigating the incident
UPDATED: ISP investigating after shots fired at officers
Police Lights
ISP identifies eight vehicles involved in Wednesday’s shooting
The work will begin April 6 and run through April 9
Road work will force closures in Twin Falls
A 20-year-old was killed when a loose mattress flew off a pickup truck and caused a deadly...
20-year-old driver killed after loose mattress falls off pickup truck, hits her car

Latest News

Veterans across the Magic Valley came to Buhl to celebrate the life of their brethren
WWII vets finally buried after decades in coroner’s office
Abortion law
Idaho Supreme Court temporarily blocks state’s abortion law
The main road into Rupert will finally be getting repaired
Main Rupert road to be repaired after numerous resident complaints
A speaker addresses the crowd at the event in Hailey on Friday
Conference aims to improve relations between law enforcement and the Hispanic community
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare says the death cap mushroom was found in Boise for...
Highly poisonous death cap mushroom identified in Boise