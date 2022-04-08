Fit and Well Idaho: Volunteers return to St. Luke’s

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For the first time in more than two years, St. Luke’s of the Magic Valley is going to be welcoming volunteers back into the hospital, and that is the topic of this week’s Fit and well Idaho report.

Volunteers at the hospital provide a friendly, welcoming face to the staff and the patients at the hospital.

Because of COVID-19, St. Luke’s hasn’t been welcoming volunteers into the hospital, but now they are going to allow them back in again.

They are looking for caring, kind, people who are interested in volunteering at the hospital. The manager tells KMVT the benefits of being a volunteer.

“I think some of them are maybe a little isolated and they come in and they are surrounded by people,” said Kim Patterson with volunteer services. “I think it also creates gratitude for all of us because folks come in here and, unless its a new baby, they really don’t want to be here so there’s that gratitude component too.”

If you are interested in being a volunteer for St. Luke’s Magic Valley and Jerome, click here.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.