Furry Friday: Lilly

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On this Furry Friday, KMVT’s Layne Rabe was visited by Lilly.

Lilly is a one-and-a-half to two year old Rottweiler, who Mallory Cox with the Twin Falls Animal Shelter describes as a “lap queen.”

Cox says Lilly will require a more experienced dog owner as opposed to a different kind of dog breed like a lab.

Lilly will need older kids in the household, but she is good with dogs and cats.

She does enjoy playing with you the owner, as opposed to a toy, and is a rather strong dog to deal with.

If you would like to adopt Lilly, you can visit the Twin Falls Animal Shelter, or call them at 208-736-2299.

