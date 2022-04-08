Advertisement

Furry Friday: Lilly

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 1:05 PM MDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On this Furry Friday, KMVT’s Layne Rabe was visited by Lilly.

Lilly is a one-and-a-half to two year old Rottweiler, who Mallory Cox with the Twin Falls Animal Shelter describes as a “lap queen.”

Cox says Lilly will require a more experienced dog owner as opposed to a different kind of dog breed like a lab.

Lilly will need older kids in the household, but she is good with dogs and cats.

She does enjoy playing with you the owner, as opposed to a toy, and is a rather strong dog to deal with.

If you would like to adopt Lilly, you can visit the Twin Falls Animal Shelter, or call them at 208-736-2299.

Furry Friday: Lilly
