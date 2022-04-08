Gibson, Darlene Elizabeth

Advertisement

By Gilda Duarte
Apr. 8, 2022
BURLEY—Darlene Elizabeth Gibson, of Burley, Idaho, passed away into God’s graces on April 3, 2022, at the age of 81.

She was predeceased by her mother, Mary Snowball and her stepfather, Jack Snowball. She is survived by her sister, Jackie Majors (Jerry Majors); her three daughters, Kelli Stokes (Vaughn Stokes), Toni Carver (David L. Carver, II) and Wendilee Vigil; her grandchildren, Tasha Macabe (Justin Macabe), David L. Carver, III (Bethany Carver), Dustin Vigil, Ashlynn Carver, Brooklynn Carver, Caleb Vigil, and Naomi Vigil; her cousin, Darrell Entwistle (Sandra Entwistle); and nephew, Jerry Allen Majors (Sharlene); as well as countless friends.

Darlene grew up in Price, Utah, where she attended Notre Dame High and worked as a cook at the Castleview Hospital until she began working at the Cassia County Jail after relocating to Idaho. She lived in Price until she moved to Burley, Idaho, in approximately 1996, to be closer to her daughter, Toni, and family.

She had many friends in the Burley community and was known to them as “Elizbeth”. Darlene enjoyed crocheting, shopping with friends and watching her favorite team, the San Antonio Spurs. The most important thing to her was her family. She cherished spending time with her grandchildren, whether that was attending their activities, sharing a meal, a smoothy or a simple telephone conversation – as long as it was with her grandchildren she was happy.  In the last couple of years, Darlene’s health started to decline, and she was not able to attend as many events with her grandchildren as she would have liked, but she spent her time calling and making memories with them as she told her outlandish stories.  We will miss her more than words can say.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 18, 2022, at Primera Iglesia Bautista, 2501 Miller Avenue, in Burley. All are invited to attend.

Final arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

