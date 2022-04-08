Advertisement

Highly poisonous death cap mushroom identified in Boise

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare says the death cap mushroom was found in Boise for...
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare says the death cap mushroom was found in Boise for the first time(Image obtained by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare from Paul Kroeger, courtesy of the Beaty Biodiversity Museum)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 3:28 PM MDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has identified the first confirmation of the highly poisonous death cap mushroom in Idaho.

The mushroom was identified in a Boise neighborhood and was confirmed in a laboratory. IDHW say the mushroom may be present in other areas as well.

They say this specific mushroom cause most of the deadly mushroom poisonings in the world.

While they may look edible, the IDHW says eating as little as half a mushroom cap can kill an adult and a small portion can kill a dog. Cooking the mushroom does not make it safe to eat.

Symptoms of death cap mushroom poisoning are persistent and violent vomiting, abdominal pain, and profuse, watery diarrhea that occurs 6-24 hours after being consumed.

Those symptoms generally last a few hours followed by an apparent recovery period of a few days.

Following that period, jaundice, loss of strength, coma, and death can occur from liver failure and kidney failure.

Getting treatment early is considered critical to decrease the chances of death or needing a liver transport.

