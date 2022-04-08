Advertisement

Idaho Supreme Court temporarily blocks state’s abortion law

Abortion law
Abortion law
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 5:34 PM MDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Supreme Court has issued a temporary block of the state’s abortion law.

The motion was issued by the court Friday afternoon and prevents the legislation from going into effect on April 22 as originally scheduled so the Court can review the law.

The law would ban abortions after six weeks of pregnancy and would allow family members to sue abortion providers a collect a minimum reward of $20,000 for a successful claim.

Idaho’s abortion ban was similar to Texas’s law.

