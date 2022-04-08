Main Rupert road to be repaired after numerous resident complaints

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Residents of Rupert were getting fed up with bad conditions along State highway 24 and 25 coming into the town from the southeast. After making their frustrations known, construction to repair it will be underway soon.

“That project is expected to being in July and go until the fall, and while that project is underway, traffic will be reduced down to one lane,” said Idaho Department of Transportation spokeswoman Jessica Williams.

The main project will consist of resurfacing, as well as improving access to ramps for people with disabilities. Other projects in the area may close down some access points to the roadway.

“Eastern Idaho Railroad may also be doing rail work simultaneously with existing rails in the area,” said Williams. “And if that does occur, there may be a closure of the intersection at 8th street as well, but we don’t know quite yet of that’s going to be occurring at the same time.”

But with complaints from the citizens, what took so long? I asked Williams about the timing of the project.

“We do most of our construction projects in the summer because a lot of the work requires weather that’s appropriate to be able to do that. We also want to keep in mind that we live in an agricultural area, so we want to be mindful of agricultural vehicles.”

In the meantime, you can expect your commute into Rupert will have traffic reduced down to a single lane.

But for businesses in the area, the ITD is promising that they’ll be able to remain open.

While it may seem like a bump in the road for now, it will lead to much smoother travel in the future.

“This project will really extend the lifetime of the road an estimated 20 years, so it will be beneficial for the area,” Williams said.

