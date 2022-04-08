Twin Falls Fire Department responds to early morning structure fire

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire around 4:45 a.m. Friday morning to Clif Bar.

Upon arriving, crews discovered a fire contained inside one of the ovens.

Clif Bar employees deployed two ABC fire extinguishers that controlled the fire and prevented its extension prior to the arrival of fire crews.

Twin Falls Fire extinguished the burning material that remained and ventilated the structure.

No injuries were reported.

