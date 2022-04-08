Volunteers add bike repair area to Hagerman Bike and Walk Path

HAGERMAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In an effort to connect all of the attractions in Hagerman, a group of volunteers have been building the bike and walk path which now spans about three miles.

Friday morning, in conjunction with the National Association of Realtors and Western Magic Valley Realtors, they were able to install a bike repair station and rest area at the Billingsley Creek State Park.

Grant Cooke with the pathway says this has been something they have been wanting to put along the path, but being a non-profit it can be hard to raise enough money to do so.

“Hagerman is a rural community in a rural county, (and) resources are limited,” he said. “Its hard for us to get the grants and stuff that we go after because you have to have matching funds, deep pockets, all kinds of things.”

“So we are grateful to the Western Magic Valley Realtors presenting us this grant opportunity from the National Association of Realtors, which gave us the money to build this kiosk here.

The Western Magic Valley Realtors say they enjoy helping people all throughout Southern Idaho. They say they don’t just sell houses, but also help people feel at home in the communities as well.

“Our job is, we are out in the world if you will, selling homes, property, commercial real estate,” said Cory Anderson, Western Magic Valley Realtors Association President.

“But the reality is we all live here and we want the community to know we not only sell homes, but we also support the community in the events that are so near and dear to our hearts as well.”

The trail sees about 35 to 40 people on it per day, but during the warmer weather that number can be much higher.

