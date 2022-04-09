Advertisement

3 killed in Georgia gun range shooting; suspects not in custody

A deadly robbery took place at the Lock Stock & Barrel shooting range sometime after 5:30 p.m....
A deadly robbery took place at the Lock Stock & Barrel shooting range sometime after 5:30 p.m. Friday, according to Grantville Police Department.(Gray News, file)
By Josh Morgan, CBS46 News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 6:53 AM MDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) – Three members of the same family were killed during a robbery at their family shooting range in Grantville, Georgia.

The robbery took place at the Lock Stock & Barrel shooting range sometime after 5:30 p.m. Friday, according to Grantville Police Department.

WGCL reported when police arrived, they found the range’s owner, his wife, and their grandson had been killed.

Police have identified the owner as Richard Hawk.

“Let’s keep Richard Hawk and Family in our prayers,” Grantville Police said in a Facebook post Saturday morning.

Grantville Police said approximately 40 guns and the security camera DVR were taken from the scene.

Both the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the ATF were called to help investigate the case. The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office is also assisting in the investigation.

Police are asking for the community’s help in gathering any information about the incident. They said anyone in the area who may have driven by the range between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Friday may have seen vehicles other than a white Ford dually truck and a black Ford Expedition.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police closed off the parking lot to the skate park at Twin Falls' Harmon Park.
UPDATED: One hospitalized following Twin Falls shooting
Police Lights
ISP identifies eight vehicles involved in Wednesday’s shooting
Idaho State Police is investigating the incident
UPDATED: ISP investigating after shots fired at officers
A 20-year-old was killed when a loose mattress flew off a pickup truck and caused a deadly...
20-year-old driver killed after loose mattress falls off pickup truck, hits her car
The work will begin April 6 and run through April 9
Road work will force closures in Twin Falls

Latest News

Twin Falls, ID
Legal graffiti wall established in Twin Falls
Funeral services were held for the teen who died at an Orlando amusement park.
Funeral services held for Tyre Sampson, teen killed on free-fall ride in Orlando
A woman walks amid destroyed Russian tanks in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday,...
GRAPHIC: More flee as Ukraine warns of stepped-up Russian attacks
Funeral services were held for the teen who died at an Orlando amusement park.
Funeral held for teen killed at Orlando amusement park
Four men have been indicted for a fentanyl conspiracy that resulted in an overdose death.
Justice Dept.: 4 men indicted for fentanyl conspiracy, overdose death