CSI splits doubleheader Friday against USU Eastern

CSI Baseball
CSI Baseball(KMVT)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 2:02 AM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After losing 3-1 early Friday afternoon to Utah State University Eastern, the College of Southern Idaho bounced back with a monstrous offensive showing in the 9-2 victory.

The team pounded out 13 hits.

Greyson Shafer was 3-for-4 with two doubles and Chase Higginson was 2-for-4 with two triples and three RBI. Magnum Hofstetter was 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI and Tyler Curtis hit a solo home run. Braxton Mills and Andrew Astin each posted doubles.

Pitching wise, Logan Bleazard started, going 3.2 innings and giving up just one earned run on four hits with six strikeouts, Andrew Baugh came in relief, pitched .2 innings, while Josh Trentadue got the save, going 2.2 innings and giving up no runs on one hit with four strikeouts.

