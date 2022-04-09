High school roundup

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Here are the sports scores for Friday, April 8.

BASEBALL

Wood River 17, Burley 3

Burley 14, Wood River 13

Canyon Ridge 6, Century 5: At the plate, Gage Summerfield led the way with three hits. Gavin Aho had two RBIS. Pitching wise, he went three innings, striking out four for the Riverhawks. Both Jagger Ruhter and Tyler Rutherford struck out three batters. Rutherford pitched 1.2 innings.

Canyon Ridge 12, Century 2 (5): Cole Rosas had three hits and four RBIs for the Riverhawks. Kaydin Skaggs added two hits and three RBIs. Skaggs also pitched a complete game, striking out seven.

Jerome 6, Mountain Home 5: Nate McDonald and Aiden Wallace led the Tigers with two hits. Wallace and Johnny Ramsey both had two RBIs.

Jerome 10, Mountain Home 0 (5): Johnny Ramsey tallied four hits and five RBIs for the Tigers of Jerome. Aiden Wallace pitched a two-hit shutout, striking out four.

SOFTBALL

Twin Falls 14, Minico 0: Tara Call didn’t allow a run, while striking out 6 and giving up a walk. Sydney Jund had 5 RBIs in the game, going 2-4 with a homerun. Aubrey Fuchs had a 3-run homerun, while Alivia Pizarro had a solo homerun in the top of the second. Molly Hodge was a perfect 3-3 at the plate with 1 RBI. Sydney McMurdie was 2-3 with an RBI. Pizarro had 3 RBI on the day as well. Defensively the Bruins played a clean game. The win brings the Bruins overall record to 9-5 and 5-1 in conference.

Twin Falls 15, Minico 0: McMurdie faced 11 batters, threw 44 pitches and had 1 walk and 5 strikeouts to keep the Minico Spartans off the board. Senior Bailee Habel had a pinch hit grandslam in the top of the 3rd earning herself 4 RBI on the day. Aubrey Fuchs had a double, McMurdie had a double and 2 RBIs. Alivia Pizarro and Reagan Rex each had 3 RBIs on the day.

Wood River 7, Burley 5

