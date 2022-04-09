Advertisement

WWII vets finally buried after decades in coroner’s office

Veterans across the Magic Valley came to Buhl to celebrate the life of their brethren
Veterans across the Magic Valley came to Buhl to celebrate the life of their brethren
Veterans across the Magic Valley came to Buhl to celebrate the life of their brethren(KMVT)
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 6:09 PM MDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After their remains had been at the Twin Falls County Coroner’s Office for around two decades, at 1:00 p.m. Friday, World War II veterans Lewis Bryant Wall Jr. and Arthur John Phelps, along with Phelps’ wife Anna met their final resting place at the Snake River Canyon National Cemetery in Buhl.

“It’s a way to say thank you,” said Magic Valley resident and Navy veteran Toni Lee.

Lee now volunteers with the Navy operations support center, and was part of Friday’s funeral honor detail.

She says it’s humbling to give back to those who have served before her.

“I just feel extremely grateful and humbled to be a part of their story.” Lee said.

Veterans across the Magic Valley came to Buhl to celebrate the life of their brethren.

“I think (it) shows the respect that people have for our veterans,” said Vietnam war veteran Ramon Galindo.

“Again, we’re not forgotten and that they’re going to honor a veteran no matter what the circumstances were after they died,” said Korean War veteran Greg Bryant.

Darryl Glanders, who is the manager of the the cemetery, says the coroner’s office does have other veteran’s remains and once all the boxes are checked to go forward, there will be more services to come.

“When we have the authorization to do that, we will have another ceremony out here much like you saw today,” Glanders said.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police closed off the parking lot to the skate park at Twin Falls' Harmon Park.
UPDATED: One hospitalized following Twin Falls shooting
Idaho State Police is investigating the incident
UPDATED: ISP investigating after shots fired at officers
Police Lights
ISP identifies eight vehicles involved in Wednesday’s shooting
The work will begin April 6 and run through April 9
Road work will force closures in Twin Falls
A 20-year-old was killed when a loose mattress flew off a pickup truck and caused a deadly...
20-year-old driver killed after loose mattress falls off pickup truck, hits her car

Latest News

Abortion law
Idaho Supreme Court temporarily blocks state’s abortion law
The main road into Rupert will finally be getting repaired
Main Rupert road to be repaired after numerous resident complaints
A speaker addresses the crowd at the event in Hailey on Friday
Conference aims to improve relations between law enforcement and the Hispanic community
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare says the death cap mushroom was found in Boise for...
Highly poisonous death cap mushroom identified in Boise