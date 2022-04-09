WWII vets finally buried after decades in coroner’s office

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After their remains had been at the Twin Falls County Coroner’s Office for around two decades, at 1:00 p.m. Friday, World War II veterans Lewis Bryant Wall Jr. and Arthur John Phelps, along with Phelps’ wife Anna met their final resting place at the Snake River Canyon National Cemetery in Buhl.

“It’s a way to say thank you,” said Magic Valley resident and Navy veteran Toni Lee.

Lee now volunteers with the Navy operations support center, and was part of Friday’s funeral honor detail.

She says it’s humbling to give back to those who have served before her.

“I just feel extremely grateful and humbled to be a part of their story.” Lee said.

Veterans across the Magic Valley came to Buhl to celebrate the life of their brethren.

“I think (it) shows the respect that people have for our veterans,” said Vietnam war veteran Ramon Galindo.

“Again, we’re not forgotten and that they’re going to honor a veteran no matter what the circumstances were after they died,” said Korean War veteran Greg Bryant.

Darryl Glanders, who is the manager of the the cemetery, says the coroner’s office does have other veteran’s remains and once all the boxes are checked to go forward, there will be more services to come.

“When we have the authorization to do that, we will have another ceremony out here much like you saw today,” Glanders said.

