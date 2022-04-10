Annual Walk a Mile in her Shoes event coming to Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — 1 in 3 women will experience sexual violence during their lifetime.

To bring awareness to this problem, Voices Against Violence is holding an awareness event.

Walk a Mile in Her Shoes is a nationally recognized campaign held during sexual assault awareness month, which is April.

Here in Twin Falls, Voices Against Violence puts on the event, which begins and ends at the Visitor’s Center.

During the walk, people put on their highest heels and walk down the Perrine Bridge and back.

The idea is to bring awareness to a problem that is happening right here in our backyard.

“It happens very often here in Twin Falls, Idaho, I know we like to think that this is such a quiet and serene safe place and oftentimes it is, but the national statistic still applies to us, 1 in 3 women will be assaulted, and that’s just a hard reality to face,” said Reylene Abbott, the executive director.

The walk is taking place on April 23.

People can register ahead of the walk or on the day of.

