Boise State has a vision for an Athletics Master Village

There is no timetable or cost associated with the project yet(KMVT)
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 6:56 PM MDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Boise State athletic department announced a vision for an Athletics Master Village on Thursday.

The plan has 12 priorities, including Albertson’s Stadium enhancements and a new Varsity Center.

KMVT asked Athletic Director Jeremiah Dickey if this is a way to let other, bigger conferences know they are investing in expanding.

“I think in general this is to let anyone we compete with to know that we’re not going to settle, my job is to do what’s in the best interest of our great institution and state, and we’re going to continue to do that, control what we can in that process,” Dickey said.

There is no timetable or cost associated with the project just yet.

