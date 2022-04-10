CSI baseball finishes series against Utah State-Eastern with a shutout win
The Golden Eagles took three out of four against the Eagles this weekend
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 4:28 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho baseball team finished off a four-game set against Utah State-Eastern with a shutout win Saturday.
CSI 9, USU-E 0
CSI’s Kyler Murray pitched five shutout innings, striking out six.
Five different Golden Eagles hit doubles.
CSI will host four games against Southern Nevada next week.
