CSI baseball finishes series against Utah State-Eastern with a shutout win

By Zach Bruhl
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 4:28 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho baseball team finished off a four-game set against Utah State-Eastern with a shutout win Saturday.

CSI 9, USU-E 0

CSI’s Kyler Murray pitched five shutout innings, striking out six.

Five different Golden Eagles hit doubles.

CSI will host four games against Southern Nevada next week.

