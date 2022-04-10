Legal graffiti wall established in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Two Freshmen at Canyon Ridge High School are hoping they can make a change and add a little color to Twin Falls.

“That’s my dream,” said Colby Wilcox, “to just come to a wall that’s been absolutely colored.”

Saturday marked the beginning of Twin Falls’ legal graffiti wall, something the city hopes will not only provide a space for artists but also clean up some of the illegal graffiti seen around town.

“It might get them out of the canyon,” said Wendy Davis of Twin Falls Parks and Recreation, “which is part of our hope is people painting down in the canyon all the time and one that we can keep an eye on.”

The wall is located on Maxwell Avenue across from the Parks and Recreation office.

“Feels like it’s got some good exposure if someone wants to see it,” Davis said, “but it’s not in your face either.”

Now on either side of the wall, there are a few rules that artists should be aware of before adding their artwork to the wall: respect boundaries, no tagging, no offensive artwork, get permission and deliver quality.

But there is plenty of space for artists to come, add their artwork, and to maintain those few rules that are being asked of them.

“When you go and do something illegal people see it and say, ‘that’s trash.’ But if you do it somewhere it’s meant to be,” said Canyon Ridge High School Freshman Jaxon Wheeler, “I feel like people notice it a little better and are able to appreciate it more.”

The hope for the wall is that it can be a space that allows artists to display their work, but it could also provide a benefit to the town as a whole.

“In other areas of America, like in Dallas, they have installed legal graffiti walls and the graffiti crime rate has dropped by like 90%,” Wilcox said.

For the boys behind the project, the unveiling of this wall has been a long time coming.

“Satisfying, that’s the word for it,” said Wilcox. “It feels really satisfying to be here knowing that it’s all done, and we can finally paint on it.”

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.