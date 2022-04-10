Advertisement

Sleep in Heavenly Peace looking for more core volunteers

Sleep in Heavenly Peace builds beds for kids
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 6:54 PM MDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Sleep in Heavenly Peace is searching for more dedicated, passionate people to be volunteers right here in the Twin Falls chapter.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace was founded here in the Magic Valley, and now has chapters all across the United States, and even in other countries.

The goal is to make sure that no child sleeps on the floor, which is a problem that Luke Mickelson, the founder and CEO says, is only increasing.

Right now they are looking for more core volunteers to ensure they can continue their mission of ending child bedlessness.

“Child bedlessness may not be a real word but its a real problem, it’s everywhere still in the Magic Valley, we’ve been here for 10 years building beds, we still get an application every other day, the need is still there it’s still growing, and we are trying to keep up with that need, keep up with those kids,” said Luke Mickelson.

If you would like to learn more about becoming a volunteer, visit this link.

