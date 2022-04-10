Twin Falls edges Minico on the diamond, local roundup

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls baseball team used two sixth-inning runs to get past Minico Saturday.

Twin Falls 5, Minico 4

Luke Moon hit a two-run double in the bottom of the sixth to put the Bruins up 5-4.

Twin Falls moves to 8-9 overall and 6-1 in Great Basin 7 play.

Minico is now 5-7 and 2-2 in conference play.

Other scores:

Kimberly 10, Snake River 0

Kimberly 11, Snake River 1

Kimberly is now 11-1-1 on the season.

