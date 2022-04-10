Twin Falls edges Minico on the diamond, local roundup
Kimberly sweeps Snake River
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 4:26 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls baseball team used two sixth-inning runs to get past Minico Saturday.
Twin Falls 5, Minico 4
Luke Moon hit a two-run double in the bottom of the sixth to put the Bruins up 5-4.
Twin Falls moves to 8-9 overall and 6-1 in Great Basin 7 play.
Minico is now 5-7 and 2-2 in conference play.
Other scores:
Kimberly 10, Snake River 0
Kimberly 11, Snake River 1
Kimberly is now 11-1-1 on the season.
