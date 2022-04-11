Advertisement

Canyon Ridge High School to host Be the Match registry drive

The drive-through event will take place on April 20th.
The drive-through event will take place on April 20th.(Clifford Ackerman | KMVT)
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 7:29 PM MDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One Canyon Ridge High School student is using her senior project to attempt to help people across the whole United States.

On April 20th, in the Canyon Ridge parking lot, Kyra Deville will be hosting a Be the Match drive-through event.

DeVille hopes to add one hundred people to the national bone marrow donation database, something that has made a close-to-home impact for her.

“We’re doing it for HOSA, our service project. Our advisor she was matched through Be the Match, so that’s why we’re doing this,” said Deville. “We’re just trying to get at least 100 people to join the registry, so we can help more people.”

You can find more information about the drive and register for Be the Match here.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police closed off the parking lot to the skate park at Twin Falls' Harmon Park.
UPDATED: One hospitalized following Twin Falls shooting
Police Lights
ISP identifies eight vehicles involved in Wednesday’s shooting
Idaho State Police is investigating the incident
UPDATED: ISP investigating after shots fired at officers
The work will begin April 6 and run through April 9
Road work will force closures in Twin Falls
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box