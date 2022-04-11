Canyon Ridge High School to host Be the Match registry drive

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One Canyon Ridge High School student is using her senior project to attempt to help people across the whole United States.

On April 20th, in the Canyon Ridge parking lot, Kyra Deville will be hosting a Be the Match drive-through event.

DeVille hopes to add one hundred people to the national bone marrow donation database, something that has made a close-to-home impact for her.

“We’re doing it for HOSA, our service project. Our advisor she was matched through Be the Match, so that’s why we’re doing this,” said Deville. “We’re just trying to get at least 100 people to join the registry, so we can help more people.”

You can find more information about the drive and register for Be the Match here.

