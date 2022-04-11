City Council navigating rising costs of Bluebird Village project

KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The City of Ketchum is navigating unexpected costs as they move forward with the Bluebird Village affordable housing project.

As is the case with many projects in the West, according to Ketchum City Administrator Jade Riley, developers are facing a rise in construction costs, and that is the case for GMD Development and the Ketchum Community Development Corporation — the developers of Ketchum’s Bluebird Village workforce housing community.

Also of concern is that Blaine County’s Area Median Income (AMI) decreased by 5% since the initial ask. This occurrence, deemed “unusual” by Riley, means projected rents for the housing complex go down, further widening the existing funding gap.

Given the need for more funding, the City of Ketchum was asked to help.

“The city was asked to do an additional $1.9 million in local match contribution,” Riley said. “We were able to do that through funds that exist in our in-lieu housing account and that is fees that are paid by developers who are doing projects in downtown Ketchum. Specifically, those fees are to fund future housing projects.”

The bulk of the necessary funding is being covered by additional tax credit funding granted by the Idaho Housing and Finance Association. In addition to tax credits and the City of Ketchum, the funding gap is also being covered by commercial space money and increased funds from the Ketchum Urban Renewal Agency.

“A lot of the cities are facing the same challenge both in Idaho and across the West,” Riley said. “Whether it’s roadway construction estimates going up for regular city roadway projects or housing projects.”

“I think the positive is the Ketchum mayor and City Council have been very judicious in trying to reserve funds up to this point for those unforeseen moments, so we had a good healthy reserve in this in-lieu housing fee that we were able to meet those increased costs.”

Riley added demolition of the old City Hall building — where Bluebird Village will be located — has been delayed, but officials expect it to be completed by the end of the month.

