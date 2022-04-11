Advertisement

Deputies responding to multi-vehicle crash on Highway 93

Police responded to the call Monday afternoon
Police responded to the call Monday afternoon(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 3:28 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — UPDATE at 4:41 p.m.: The Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office says Highway 93 will be closed for the next four or five hours.

UPDATE at 3:40 p.m.: Highway 93 is closed south of 3400 north.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE:

Deputies with the Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office are responding to a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 93 near mile post 36 near 3600 North.

According to a Facebook post by the department, several semi trucks are blocking the roadway.

They advise drivers to avoid the area and find an alternate route while crews clear the scene.

