How Air St. Luke’s decides when a life flight is needed

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Sometimes when a person is badly injured or very ill, the only option is to life flight them to a hospital to ensure they get the care they need as quickly as possible.

How does St. Luke’s decide which hospital they need to go to?

When a first responder arrives on scene, they immediately begin assessing the patient for the scope of their injuries, to determine which hospital will be able to help them the best, and also where the patient lives.

St. Luke’s of the Magic Valley is a Level III trauma center, but St. Alphonsus and Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center are Level II trauma centers, which has an impact on where the life flight will take them.

According to the law, “A Level III Trauma Center has demonstrated an ability to provide prompt assessment, resuscitation, surgery, intensive care and stabilization of injured patients and emergency operations.”

“A Level II Trauma Center is able to initiate definitive care for all injured patients.”

If the patient needs to be stabilized immediately, sometimes they will come to St. Luke’s Magic Valley first and then moved to a different facility.

“Depending on the patient severity, so say we have a life-threatening injury that we need to get intervened immediately, we’ll take them here to twin falls, if this is the closest facility, we’ll come here we’ll get the patient stabilized and then once they are stabilized we’ll move forward and take them to a Level II or a Level I trauma center depending on what they need,” said Brandy Bartholomew, with St. Luke’s of the Magic Valley.

Life flight of the Magic Valley responds to a 150-mile radius and carries whole blood on board.

The life flight crew includes the pilot, a nurse and a paramedic.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.