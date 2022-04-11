Advertisement

How Air St. Luke’s decides when a life flight is needed

How does St. Luke’s decide which hospital they need to go to?
Air St. Luke's is now carrying whole blood on board.
Air St. Luke's is now carrying whole blood on board.(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 8:45 PM MDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Sometimes when a person is badly injured or very ill, the only option is to life flight them to a hospital to ensure they get the care they need as quickly as possible.

How does St. Luke’s decide which hospital they need to go to?

When a first responder arrives on scene, they immediately begin assessing the patient for the scope of their injuries, to determine which hospital will be able to help them the best, and also where the patient lives.

St. Luke’s of the Magic Valley is a Level III trauma center, but St. Alphonsus and Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center are Level II trauma centers, which has an impact on where the life flight will take them.

According to the law, “A Level III Trauma Center has demonstrated an ability to provide prompt assessment, resuscitation, surgery, intensive care and stabilization of injured patients and emergency operations.”

“A Level II Trauma Center is able to initiate definitive care for all injured patients.”

If the patient needs to be stabilized immediately, sometimes they will come to St. Luke’s Magic Valley first and then moved to a different facility.

“Depending on the patient severity, so say we have a life-threatening injury that we need to get intervened immediately, we’ll take them here to twin falls, if this is the closest facility, we’ll come here we’ll get the patient stabilized and then once they are stabilized we’ll move forward and take them to a Level II or a Level I trauma center depending on what they need,” said Brandy Bartholomew, with St. Luke’s of the Magic Valley.

Life flight of the Magic Valley responds to a 150-mile radius and carries whole blood on board.

The life flight crew includes the pilot, a nurse and a paramedic.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police closed off the parking lot to the skate park at Twin Falls' Harmon Park.
UPDATED: One hospitalized following Twin Falls shooting
Police Lights
ISP identifies eight vehicles involved in Wednesday’s shooting
Idaho State Police is investigating the incident
UPDATED: ISP investigating after shots fired at officers
The work will begin April 6 and run through April 9
Road work will force closures in Twin Falls
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box

Latest News

The drive-through event will take place on April 20th.
Canyon Ridge High School to host Be the Match registry drive
Sleep in Heavenly Peace looking for more core volunteers.
Sleep in Heavenly Peace looking for more core volunteers
Annual Walk a Mile in her Shoes event coming to Twin Falls
Annual Walk a Mile in her Shoes event coming to Twin Falls
Legal graffiti wall established in Twin Falls
Legal graffiti wall established in Twin Falls