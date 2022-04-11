Idaho Fraternal Order of Police endorse Scott Bedke

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Fraternal Order of Police has endorsed Idaho House Speaker Scott Bedke for Lieutenant Governor.

This endorsement is the second the organization has made, having endorsed current governor Brad Little as he runs for reelection.

“The Idaho FOP has always seen strong support for law enforcement from Rep. Scott Bedke,” said FOP President Bryan Lovell. “He listens to our issues, is interested in helping public safety continue to improve and grow, and we are proud to support his bid for Lt. Governor.”

According to the FOP, Bedke is the only candidate for Lieutenant Governor who has consistently voted to fund law enforcement.

Bedke also works on Governor Little’s Esto Perpetua task force, which seeks to stem the flow of illegal drugs into Idaho.

“I back the blue and I’m honored the FOP is backing me to become Idaho’s next Lieutenant Governor,” said Bedke. “Under my conservative leadership, we pushed against the liberal agenda to defund the police. As long as I’m around, Idaho will always go to bat for the heroes who protect our communities.”

