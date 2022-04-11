Advertisement

Idaho Fraternal Order of Police endorse Scott Bedke

According to the FOP, Bedke is the only candidate for Lieutenant Governor who has consistently voted to fund law enforcement
Idaho House Speaker Scott Bedke running for Lt. Governor. (CBS2 News Staff)
Idaho House Speaker Scott Bedke running for Lt. Governor. (CBS2 News Staff)(CBS2)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 2:02 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Fraternal Order of Police has endorsed Idaho House Speaker Scott Bedke for Lieutenant Governor.

This endorsement is the second the organization has made, having endorsed current governor Brad Little as he runs for reelection.

“The Idaho FOP has always seen strong support for law enforcement from Rep. Scott Bedke,” said FOP President Bryan Lovell. “He listens to our issues, is interested in helping public safety continue to improve and grow, and we are proud to support his bid for Lt. Governor.”

According to the FOP, Bedke is the only candidate for Lieutenant Governor who has consistently voted to fund law enforcement.

Bedke also works on Governor Little’s Esto Perpetua task force, which seeks to stem the flow of illegal drugs into Idaho.

“I back the blue and I’m honored the FOP is backing me to become Idaho’s next Lieutenant Governor,” said Bedke. “Under my conservative leadership, we pushed against the liberal agenda to defund the police. As long as I’m around, Idaho will always go to bat for the heroes who protect our communities.”

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police closed off the parking lot to the skate park at Twin Falls' Harmon Park.
UPDATED: One hospitalized following Twin Falls shooting
Police Lights
ISP identifies eight vehicles involved in Wednesday’s shooting
Idaho State Police is investigating the incident
UPDATED: ISP investigating after shots fired at officers
The work will begin April 6 and run through April 9
Road work will force closures in Twin Falls
A 20-year-old was killed when a loose mattress flew off a pickup truck and caused a deadly...
20-year-old driver killed after loose mattress falls off pickup truck, hits her car

Latest News

There are currently more foster children than there are foster parents in Idaho. (Pixabay/MGN)
Idaho struggles to find foster parents
Police responded to the call Monday afternoon
Deputies responding to multi-vehicle crash on Highway 93
Idaho Rep. Von Ehlinger accused of unwanted sexual contact. (Von Ehlinger via Idaho.Gov)
Trial date for Aaron Von Ehlinger set
Gas Pump (GFX)
Cost of crude oil dips slightly, U.S. and Idaho gas prices follow