Idaho Power urges people call 811 before digging

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Everyone knows the number 911 to call when in an emergency situation, but before you do any back yard digging this spring season, there is another number you need to know.

811 is the national dig line and before you plan to do any tree planting, garden planting, or any other type of yard work, you have to call 811 before doing so.

Calling 811 is important as power lines, and other utility lines buried underneath the ground. When a person digs, they can accidentally hit them and cause power outages or injuries.

811 is a free service offered all over the country.

“Some of the lines are electric lines that may be buried underground, so if you hit those lines, we say always it is a safety hazard, but it could cause power outages and it also just takes time to repair those lines,” said Idaho Power Communications Specialist Maria Willacy. “We want to make sure everyone is safe and has power when they need it.”

They recommend calling two days before you plan on digging to give the utility crews enough time to come out and mark the lines.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.