Idaho struggles to find foster parents

Elizabeth Dorpat has been a foster parent for almost four years and says it has been life changing for not only her, but her biological children as well.

“We love being a foster home. I can’t really envision where our life would be if we hadn’t taken this path,” said Dorpat. “I think the most impactful thing for our family is seeing the compassion that has grown in us and also in our children.”

Right now, many children are in need of a safe place to heal from what they have gone through, whether it be neglect or abuse. Oftentimes, foster parents step up to help, but right now, there are more children than parents. I asked why.

“Families adopt, their homes are full, they are able to, they have life changes and they are not able to continue fostering, they move out of the community for a new job,” said Susan Baca with Fostering Idaho.

To be a foster parent, you must be at least 21-years-old, but anyone single, married or divorced is eligible. The state provides an extensive training which is required before taking in your first child that lasts for 27 hours called Pride.

“It goes through how to work with the department, what are some of the things you can see in the way of behaviors, some of the losses that kids experience, how to work with biological parents all of those kinds of things come in those 27 hours,” said Baca.

But for Dorpat, becoming a foster mom was one of the best decisions her and her family have ever made.

“It has been one of the most beautiful gifts for love and compassion that we’ve seen in our children. It’s helped them understand that there is enough love to go around, whether someone is born into your family or not. It’s just been a really beautiful tool and impact,” she said.

