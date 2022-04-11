Advertisement

Trial date for Aaron Von Ehlinger set

Idaho Rep. Von Ehlinger accused of unwanted sexual contact. (Von Ehlinger via Idaho.Gov)
By Candice Hare
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 3:22 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ADA COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A date has been set for former Idaho Representative Aaron von Ehlinger’s jury trial.

Beginning on April 26, Von Ehlinger will be on trial before a jury in Ada County, with the state’s court portal system showing the trial is expected to last five days.

Von Ehlinger is facing felony counts of rape and forcible penetration by use of a foreign object. He has pled not guilty to both charges.

Von Ehlinger resigned from the legislature last year after an unnamed 19-year-old intern accused him of rape.

