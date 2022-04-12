Advertisement

City of Twin Falls exploring options to reduce rental property utility account losses

While rental properties only account for about 16% of the city’s utility accounts, they make up about 93% of the money sent for collection
Twin Falls City Hall (Source: KMVT)
Twin Falls City Hall (Source: KMVT)(KMVT)
By Candice Hare
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 12:15 PM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Utility Billing Department is looking to implement a process aimed at reducing the city’s losses on rental property utility accounts.

Officials said the city currently turns over approximately $140,000 each year in utility bills for collection. Only about 24% of that money is actually recovered by the city.

As a result, the department proposed the creation of a point system that would help identify troublesome properties in terms of nonpayment.

“It would be a one-way street,” said Assistant Finance Director Brett Hyatt. “Once a property is defined as troublesome, then we would have the owner be responsible.”

During Monday’s meeting, City Council decided to further explore this option.

While rental properties only account for about 16% of the city’s utility accounts, they make up about 93% of the money sent for collection.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police closed off the parking lot to the skate park at Twin Falls' Harmon Park.
UPDATED: One hospitalized following Twin Falls shooting
Police Lights
ISP identifies eight vehicles involved in Wednesday’s shooting
Police responded to the call Monday afternoon
UPDATE: Six taken to hospital following Highway 93 crash
Idaho State Police is investigating the incident
UPDATED: ISP investigating after shots fired at officers
Fire in downtown Twin Falls
Twin Falls fire results in road closures, evacuations

Latest News

Several packages within this project including rough carpentry and structural steel have not...
Project to update Twin Falls fire station advances despite “hiccups”
The Twin Falls Sheriff's Office is urging drivers to take an alternate route
Northbound Hansen Bridge traffic closed
Wendell City Hall
City of Wendell awarded community project grant
Downtown Twin Falls Fire