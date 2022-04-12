City of Twin Falls exploring options to reduce rental property utility account losses

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Utility Billing Department is looking to implement a process aimed at reducing the city’s losses on rental property utility accounts.

Officials said the city currently turns over approximately $140,000 each year in utility bills for collection. Only about 24% of that money is actually recovered by the city.

As a result, the department proposed the creation of a point system that would help identify troublesome properties in terms of nonpayment.

“It would be a one-way street,” said Assistant Finance Director Brett Hyatt. “Once a property is defined as troublesome, then we would have the owner be responsible.”

During Monday’s meeting, City Council decided to further explore this option.

While rental properties only account for about 16% of the city’s utility accounts, they make up about 93% of the money sent for collection.

