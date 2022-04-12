Advertisement

City of Wendell awarded community project grant

Construction could begin as early as this summer
Wendell City Hall
Wendell City Hall(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 11:04 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WENDELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health is awarding The Community Project pilot grant to the City of Wendell.

The grant aims to create an outdoor public space to bring people together, and will include $85,000 for the space in addition to technical assistance to the city and an event to celebrate the project.

Wendell was one of three Idaho cities to receive the grant, with Driggs and Chubbuck being the others.

“We appreciate all of the interest in The Community Project, which shows cities are looking for ways to unite their communities,” said Kendra Witt-Doyle, Executive Director for the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health. “The City of Wendell’s desire to engage all community members to create a space that will benefit an area of the city that lacks access to parks is a perfect fit for The Community Project.”

The city will begin working with the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation during the month of April to begin a process to help engage citizens and develop a plan for the outdoor space.

Construction could begin as early as this summer.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police closed off the parking lot to the skate park at Twin Falls' Harmon Park.
UPDATED: One hospitalized following Twin Falls shooting
Police Lights
ISP identifies eight vehicles involved in Wednesday’s shooting
Police responded to the call Monday afternoon
UPDATE: Six taken to hospital following Highway 93 crash
Idaho State Police is investigating the incident
UPDATED: ISP investigating after shots fired at officers
Fire in downtown Twin Falls
Twin Falls fire results in road closures, evacuations

Latest News

Twin Falls City Hall (Source: KMVT)
City of Twin Falls exploring options to reduce rental property utility account losses
Several packages within this project including rough carpentry and structural steel have not...
Project to update Twin Falls fire station advances despite “hiccups”
The Twin Falls Sheriff's Office is urging drivers to take an alternate route
Northbound Hansen Bridge traffic closed
Downtown Twin Falls Fire