City of Wendell awarded community project grant

WENDELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health is awarding The Community Project pilot grant to the City of Wendell.

The grant aims to create an outdoor public space to bring people together, and will include $85,000 for the space in addition to technical assistance to the city and an event to celebrate the project.

Wendell was one of three Idaho cities to receive the grant, with Driggs and Chubbuck being the others.

“We appreciate all of the interest in The Community Project, which shows cities are looking for ways to unite their communities,” said Kendra Witt-Doyle, Executive Director for the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health. “The City of Wendell’s desire to engage all community members to create a space that will benefit an area of the city that lacks access to parks is a perfect fit for The Community Project.”

The city will begin working with the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation during the month of April to begin a process to help engage citizens and develop a plan for the outdoor space.

Construction could begin as early as this summer.

