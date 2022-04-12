Idaho joins suit challenging Biden’s border decision

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The state of Idaho has joined a lawsuit challenging President Biden’s Title 42 border decision.

The state joins Arizona, Louisiana, and Missouri in challenging the decision that would reverse a policy aimed at stemming the flow of migrants as a precaution against COVID-19.

“Last year, I joined half our nation’s governors in releasing 10 policy solutions – including the continuation of the Title 42 Orders – to protect America, restore security, and put our country on a path to end the crisis at the southern border. The Trump Administration invoked the Title 42 restrictions to protect the American people, and it worked. The policy kept tens of thousands of illegal immigrants from crossing the border. Idaho’s participation in this multistate lawsuit reinforces the fact that border security is interconnected to the health and safety of American citizens,” Governor Little said.

The lawsuit filing challenges what those suing call: “an imminent, man-made, self-inflicted calamity: the abrupt elimination of the only safety valve preventing this administration’s disastrous border policies from devolving into an unmitigated catastrophe.”

