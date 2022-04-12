Advertisement

Northbound Hansen Bridge traffic closed

The Twin Falls Sheriff's Office is urging drivers to take an alternate route
The Twin Falls Sheriff's Office is urging drivers to take an alternate route
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 11:56 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANSEN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office says northbound traffic on the Hansen Bridge has been closed.

A Facebook post from the department appeared to show a semi-truck that had crashed on the bride, though little other details are known at this time.

They urge anyone traveling in that area to find an alternate route.

KMVT will update this article once more information becomes available.

