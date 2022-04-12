Northbound Hansen Bridge traffic closed

HANSEN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office says northbound traffic on the Hansen Bridge has been closed.

A Facebook post from the department appeared to show a semi-truck that had crashed on the bride, though little other details are known at this time.

They urge anyone traveling in that area to find an alternate route.

KMVT will update this article once more information becomes available.

