Advertisement

Photographer arrested after taking inappropriate pictures of young girl, police say

Gregg Martin, 53, has been charged with engaging a child under 18 for sexual performance and...
Gregg Martin, 53, has been charged with engaging a child under 18 for sexual performance and unlawful conduct toward a child.(Richland County Sheriff’s Department)
By WIS staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 2:40 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) – A photographer in South Carolina was arrested Friday after deputies said they received a report of him taking inappropriate photographs of a young girl, according to police.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Gregg Martin, 53, groomed the child and gave her illegal substances while she was under his care.

Police did not disclose the victim’s exact age but confirmed she is a minor.

Martin has been charged with engaging a child under 18 for sexual performance and unlawful conduct toward a child.

The sheriff’s department is asking anyone else who feels they have been a victim of Martin to contact them at (803)-576-3000.

Copyright 2022 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police closed off the parking lot to the skate park at Twin Falls' Harmon Park.
UPDATED: One hospitalized following Twin Falls shooting
Fire in downtown Twin Falls
Twin Falls fire results in road closures, evacuations
Police Lights
ISP identifies eight vehicles involved in Wednesday’s shooting
Police responded to the call Monday afternoon
UPDATE: Six taken to hospital following Highway 93 crash
Idaho State Police is investigating the incident
UPDATED: ISP investigating after shots fired at officers

Latest News

Ukrainian tanks move in a street in Irpin, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 11,...
Putin vows Russia will press Ukraine invasion until goals met
Actor Johnny Depp, center left, leaves the Fairfax County courthouse after a jury selection day...
Lawyer: Johnny Depp trial likely to become mudslinging soap opera
First Lady heading to Missouri to highlight Month of the Military Child
FILE - President Joe Biden headed back to Iowa for the first time as president on Tuesday.
Biden waiving ethanol rule in bid to lower gasoline prices
A juvenile prisoner who escaped custody in Tennessee was recaptured by Georgia authorities.
Juvenile prisoner escapes guard on the way to Tennessee hospital, recaptured in Georgia