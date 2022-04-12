Project to update Twin Falls fire station advances despite “hiccups”

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Plans for an updated Fire Station #2 in Twin Falls continue to move forward.

The latest on a project that aims to update the station’s facilities was discussed during Monday’s City Council meeting. The maximum total project cost for Fire Station #2 is just over $8.4 million.

Officials said these updates will help the Twin Falls Fire Department lower response time.

Several packages within this project including rough carpentry and structural steel have not yet been bid on. City Councilmember Shawn Barigar called upon relevant organizations to help, if possible.

“I know that emotions don’t roll into business decisions very well,” Barigar said during Monday’s meeting. “However, I do think that there is a greater good coming form this and would really encourage folks to take a look at that and see if that can help be a part of that to move it forward.”

The updated station will be built off of North College Road in Twin Falls. Officials anticipate construction will likely begin in May.

