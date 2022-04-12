Advertisement

Six crashes reported in Cassia County, including a 17-vehicle accident on I-84

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 12:18 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho State Police are investigating six crashes in Cassia County.

The crashes occurred Monday, on I-84 and Highway 81, due to the blowing and drifting snow reducing visibility on the roadway.

One of the accidents on I-84 involved 17 vehicles. Nine people were taken to the hospital.

I-84 is closed from Exit 222 to the Utah State Line, in the eastbound lanes only.

The Idaho State Police and the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office were assisted by Cassia County Extraction, Idaho Transportation Department, Declo Fire Department, Malta Ambulance, Life Run Medic 1 and Medic 2, and the Declo QRU.

