Twin Falls fire results in road closures, evacuations

Old Towne Lodge on Second Avenue has been evacuated.
(c: Elmer Vichi) City officials confirm the fire began at Radio Rondevoo Event Center on Main Avenue. Old Towne Lodge on Second Avenue has been evacuated.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 8:10 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —

Update 9:37 AM: City Officials have confirmed up to 100 firefighters are now on scene with all agencies and paramedics, as crews continue to work on putting out the blaze.

No injuries have been reported, but there is significant structural damage.

Update 9:15 AM: Twin Falls School District spokesperson Eva Craner confirmed all schools in Twin Falls School District are currently without internet and phone access, as a result of the network being shut off due to the fire downtown. Craner added schools are presently safe from the fire. There is no power in the Twin Falls School District office located on Main Avenue.

Update: 8:54 AM: City officials confirmed the fire began at Radio Rondevoo Event Center on Main Avenue. Old Towne Lodge on Second Avenue has been evacuated.

Update 8:38 AM: Twin Falls Fire Department is requesting people stay clear of the area of Gooding Street and Main Avenue. Jerome City Fire Department said via a Facebook post that they have responded to a request for mutual aid from Twin Falls Fire Department.

City officials confirm multiple people are displaced, but the exact number is still unknown at this time.

Original Post:

According to city officials, Second Avenue is closed between Shoshone Street and Fairfield Street due to a fire at the Old Towne Lodge on Second Avenue.

A reporter is heading to the scene and we will update this post as more information becomes available.

