Behind the Business: Rustic Rifle

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Driving north on highway 93 in Jerome, a plaza may stand out on the side of the road.

And one of those businesses is new to the area: The Rustic Rifle.

“I was running lethal duck fire arms with a partner for three years, and in November of last year he decided he didn’t want to have the business front anymore so my wife and I rebranded and decided to start our own,” said Rustic Rifle President Mike Mulliner.

And with that, the business was born, beginning with just guns. But Mulliner wanted to expand into other items as well.

“With the larger space, we’re gonna be able to implement more bags and more firearms accessories,” said Mulliner.

And that’s what Mulliner says makes his business most unique.

“There’s some things that I’m going to be carrying that I don’t believe that anybody else locally is carrying at this time so that’ll be nice for us,” he said.

To celebrate this expansion, the business is having an event on April 23 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The event will feature numerous free items.

“We’re gonna be putting together three raffle baskets. One of those (is) gonna be primarily geared towards guns and the other two will kind of be a mixture of things,” said Mulliner.

On top of that, numerous activities are planned, weather permitting.

“We did also pay for Twin Blades Axe Throwing to come, so anybody that wants to come throw axes, that’s a free of charge thing cause we paid for it. We also have the BBQ with the cheeseburgers, hot dogs, and hamburgers for people to eat,” Mulliner said.

Mulliner says he hopes the local area continues to support his business.

“I feel like there’s enough business in this valley for everybody. It’s just what niche does somebody carry that another one doesn’t and that’s where I’m trying to stay,” he said.

