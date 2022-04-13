Canyon Ridge names Ted Reynolds as athletic director

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Canyon Ridge High School’s newest athletic director used to be the AD at their rival school.

Ted Reynolds returns to the Magic Valley after a short stint at Ridgevue High School, where he’s been since 2020.

Reynolds wanted to work in the same town as his wife, who works for the Twin Falls School District and jumped at the opportunity to apply for the Canyon Ridge job.

Reynolds is the former athletic director at Twin Falls High School and also spent some time at Middleton and Bonners Ferry.

He never wanted to leave twin falls, but when he was asked to be the a-d at both high schools, he couldn’t do it. So he went to Ridgevue, hoping to get back to Twin Falls.

Instead he’s going wear crimson, instead of blue.

Reynolds likes a challenge and ready for his 20th year in this role.

“I am familiar with Canyon Ridge and it’s so similar to Ridgevue High School in terms of their athletics and I think I have been able to do some good things for Ridgevue to get us on the right track and I wanted to try and see if I can do that for Canyon Ridge,” Reynolds said.

He is replacing Sean Impomeni, who is leaving the area to become the head football coach, coincidentally at Ridgevue.

