Advertisement

Canyon Ridge names Ted Reynolds as athletic director

(KMVT)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 2:11 AM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Canyon Ridge High School’s newest athletic director used to be the AD at their rival school.

Ted Reynolds returns to the Magic Valley after a short stint at Ridgevue High School, where he’s been since 2020.

Reynolds wanted to work in the same town as his wife, who works for the Twin Falls School District and jumped at the opportunity to apply for the Canyon Ridge job.

Reynolds is the former athletic director at Twin Falls High School and also spent some time at Middleton and Bonners Ferry.

He never wanted to leave twin falls, but when he was asked to be the a-d at both high schools, he couldn’t do it. So he went to Ridgevue, hoping to get back to Twin Falls.

Instead he’s going wear crimson, instead of blue.

Reynolds likes a challenge and ready for his 20th year in this role.

“I am familiar with Canyon Ridge and it’s so similar to Ridgevue High School in terms of their athletics and I think I have been able to do some good things for Ridgevue to get us on the right track and I wanted to try and see if I can do that for Canyon Ridge,” Reynolds said.

He is replacing Sean Impomeni, who is leaving the area to become the head football coach, coincidentally at Ridgevue.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police closed off the parking lot to the skate park at Twin Falls' Harmon Park.
UPDATED: One hospitalized following Twin Falls shooting
Fire in downtown Twin Falls
Twin Falls fire results in road closures, evacuations
Police responded to the call Monday afternoon
UPDATE: Six taken to hospital following Highway 93 crash
Police Lights
ISP identifies eight vehicles involved in Wednesday’s shooting
Idaho State Police is investigating the incident
UPDATED: ISP investigating after shots fired at officers

Latest News

Idaho State University
Filer football player commits to Idaho State University
CSI's Chase Higginson (26) lines an 2 RBI single to left.
CSI baseball finishes series against Utah State-Eastern with a shutout win
Twin Falls' Luke Moon (20) drives in the go ahead runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. The...
Twin Falls edges Minico on the diamond, local roundup
Twin Falls edges Minico on the diamond, local roundup
Twin Falls edges Minico on the diamond, local roundup