Downtown Twin Falls fire’s impacts felt by local businesses

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 6:25 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The impacts of the fire that engulfed Radio Rendevoo are being felt across the Downtown Twin Falls area.

It forced businesses to close for the day, and the entire Twin Falls School District lost internet and phone service as a result.

Some took to Facebook to alert people they would be closing, and others put a sign on the door.

Koto Brewing Company closed for the day, and so did Whiskey Bent Trading Company among others.

The co-owner of Whiskey Bent Trading Company tells me they heard about the fire on Facebook, and were told it was on the same block as their company.

They immediately rushed in to town from Hansen to see what was going on, and say it was a heartbreaking day for the entire community.

“It is awful to watch your neighbors pretty much go up in smoke and know how much heart and soul goes into these small businesses downtown and just watch them burn down. (It) has been really terrible to watch,” said Mickenlie Hurst.

She says although it is devastating for everyone involved, she knows the entire community will rally around the businesses impacted by the blaze.

“You know we will hopefully do as much as we can to help them come back from this. All of these downtown businesses really band together when things go awry, we saw that with COVID, and I’m sure we’ll see that again with this fire.”

They also want to thank the first responders from all of the different agencies who were involved in fighting this fire.

