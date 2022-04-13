Advertisement

Filer football player commits to Idaho State University

Idaho State University
Idaho State University(NONE)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 1:56 AM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Filer senior is staying in Idaho to play Division I football.

Joseph Bertao committed to Idaho State University as a tight end.

Bertao earned a preferred walk-on offer, like other Magic Valley athletes, Kurtis Adkinson of Gooding and Burley’s McCray Mort.

He earned first team all-conference honors this past season for his work as a receiver, kicker and punter.

This versatile athlete is ready to join a wide range of tight ends playing for the Bengals.

“It’s a good group of guys right now, tight ends coach is new this offseason as well, it’s a good group, good competitive group, there’s a couple of JUCO transfers in the group right now, it will be fun, it will be good,” Bertao explained.

Bertao is an accomplished multi-sport athlete, as he plays basketball, runs track and even played soccer as a underclassman, where he was a goalkeeper, helping the Wildcats capture third place at the 3A state championship back in 2018.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police closed off the parking lot to the skate park at Twin Falls' Harmon Park.
UPDATED: One hospitalized following Twin Falls shooting
Fire in downtown Twin Falls
Twin Falls fire results in road closures, evacuations
Police responded to the call Monday afternoon
UPDATE: Six taken to hospital following Highway 93 crash
Police Lights
ISP identifies eight vehicles involved in Wednesday’s shooting
Idaho State Police is investigating the incident
UPDATED: ISP investigating after shots fired at officers

Latest News

Canyon Ridge names Ted Reynolds as athletic director
CSI's Chase Higginson (26) lines an 2 RBI single to left.
CSI baseball finishes series against Utah State-Eastern with a shutout win
Twin Falls' Luke Moon (20) drives in the go ahead runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. The...
Twin Falls edges Minico on the diamond, local roundup
Twin Falls edges Minico on the diamond, local roundup
Twin Falls edges Minico on the diamond, local roundup