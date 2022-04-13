Filer football player commits to Idaho State University

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Filer senior is staying in Idaho to play Division I football.

Joseph Bertao committed to Idaho State University as a tight end.

Bertao earned a preferred walk-on offer, like other Magic Valley athletes, Kurtis Adkinson of Gooding and Burley’s McCray Mort.

He earned first team all-conference honors this past season for his work as a receiver, kicker and punter.

This versatile athlete is ready to join a wide range of tight ends playing for the Bengals.

“It’s a good group of guys right now, tight ends coach is new this offseason as well, it’s a good group, good competitive group, there’s a couple of JUCO transfers in the group right now, it will be fun, it will be good,” Bertao explained.

Bertao is an accomplished multi-sport athlete, as he plays basketball, runs track and even played soccer as a underclassman, where he was a goalkeeper, helping the Wildcats capture third place at the 3A state championship back in 2018.

