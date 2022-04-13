Idahoans among the last to file their taxes, study finds

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For those who are waiting until the filing deadline to submit their taxes, time is running out as Tax Day, April 18, is fast approaching.

According to a study by data analysts at Time to Play, filers in the Gem State are among the last to submit their taxes to the IRS.

There are many reasons why people delay filing their taxes, from wanting to wait before having to pay their dues to simply forgetting.

But according to the study, Idahoans may be waiting for a reason unique to just a few states.

“Idaho was in about the top 80th percentile,” said data analyst Ben Treanor. “So Idaho, again, is a place where a lot of remote workers are moving for those beautiful views, and I do think that influences it.”

Delaying your filing date can be a risk, as missing the deadline will cost you, so get those taxes in by Monday.

