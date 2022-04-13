Local seminar aims to help new home buyers as market prices soar

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A seminar this Saturday hopes to help prospective homebuyers in Southern Idaho learn how to best approach the competitive market in the Magic Valley.

Virgil Horner, a realtor in Twin Falls, is hosting the event at the Evergreen Building on the CSI campus.

He says those who hope to compete with out-of-state cash buyers will be able to speak with him, lenders and other homeowners about the process of entering the housing market.

“In such a competitive market, it’s just important to be educated and informed and how to work in this market to challenge cash buyers, and how we can get them prepared and educated and ready to compete in a market so hot,” said Horner.

The event is from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Attendees can anticipate learning saving strategies as well as the benefits of entering such a competitive market.

