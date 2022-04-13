Advertisement

Police: Man arrested for sexually assaulting disabled teen over four-year period

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man they say sexually assaulted a...
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man they say sexually assaulted a developmentally disabled teen for years.(Donald Tong from Pexels via canva)
By KOLN staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 4:51 PM MDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) - Police in Nebraska have arrested a man for sexually assaulting a developmentally disabled teen over the course of several years.

KOLN reports Lancaster County deputies were called to a Lincoln-area school on Tuesday following a report from a student who said they’d been sexually assaulted by someone they knew.

Police said the teenager was interviewed by the Child Advocacy Center, and a search warrant was then produced to inspect a man’s home.

Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said the teen explained to investigators that the assaults had been happening over the last three to four years.

Police searched a 53-year-old man’s home before arresting him Tuesday evening. Sheriff Wagner said the man is a convicted felon and had two firearms in his home.

The man was arrested for first-degree sexual assault, abuse of a vulnerable adult, strangulation and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Wagner said the 53-year-old had been arrested in Texas back in 2005 for indecency with a child but the charge was later dismissed in 2006.

KOLN reports it is not releasing the name of the man arrested to better protect the teen’s identity.

