BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Buhl School District announced Wednesday afternoon that Popplewell Elementary will be closed this Thursday.

In a Facebook post, the Buhl School District said the closure was due to a broken water line.

The closure is in effect for Popplewell Elementary only and will not affect other schools in Buhl.

